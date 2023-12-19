StockNews.com Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

