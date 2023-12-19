Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $19,023.20 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,023.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,739,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,271.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 722,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,631,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

