Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $19,023.20 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,023.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,739,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,271.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
