Stelco Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.85 million.

Stelco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

