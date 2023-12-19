Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.51 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,031,000 after purchasing an additional 159,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Steelcase by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.