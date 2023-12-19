Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on STN
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$102.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Stantec has a one year low of C$63.38 and a one year high of C$106.33.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.