Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.92.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$102.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Stantec has a one year low of C$63.38 and a one year high of C$106.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

