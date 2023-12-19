Southwest Airlines Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.