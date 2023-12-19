Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
