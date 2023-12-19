Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 123 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $234.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

