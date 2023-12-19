Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

