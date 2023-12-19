Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.16.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

