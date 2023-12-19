Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.33.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

