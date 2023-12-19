Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

