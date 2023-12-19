Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.