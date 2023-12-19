Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$15.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

SKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins set a C$18.25 price target on Skeena Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE SKE opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$539.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.