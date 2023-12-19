Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 882 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stash Ptak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

