Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 216,703 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$119,858.43.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

SMT stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.284585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMT

Sierra Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.