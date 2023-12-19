Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Drops By 5.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 884,900 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

