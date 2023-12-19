Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 5.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Inogen Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inogen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inogen by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Inogen by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Inogen by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

