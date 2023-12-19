Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Drops By 6.1%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 49,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 178,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
