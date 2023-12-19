Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 6.1%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.