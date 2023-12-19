Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 6.1%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.
HAE opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.
