Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declines By 5.7%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSL opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.