Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Decreases By 8.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Futu by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Futu

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.