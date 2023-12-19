Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Decreases By 6.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 49,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farfetch by 325.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,018,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after buying an additional 703,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.