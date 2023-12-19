Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Decreases By 6.0%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.