Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreases By 5.7%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 33,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 635.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.