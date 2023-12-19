Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Declines By 6.5%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.4 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of CGJTF opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGJTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
