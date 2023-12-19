Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Drops By 6.2%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

BXP opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

