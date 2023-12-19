Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declines By 5.4%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 564,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
BANF stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
