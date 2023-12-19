Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declines By 5.4%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 564,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

