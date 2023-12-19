Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Declines By 7.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arcellx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcellx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

