Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Declines By 7.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Arcellx Stock Performance
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
