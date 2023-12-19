Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 5.8%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHOTF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,245.06%.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

