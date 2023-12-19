Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Decreases By 6.2%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

