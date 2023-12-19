Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 8.3%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
