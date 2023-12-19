Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Declines By 8.0%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Advantage Solutions

with more than 40,000 associates generating over $65b in annual sales throughout our over 70 offices, advantage solutions is the premier consumer packaged goods sales and marketing agency, committed to building brand value for our clients and customers. our customized sales and marketing solutions include headquarter sales, retail merchandising and marketing services, specializing in client and customer events, publications and assisted-selling services for the grocery, drugstore, club, convenience, natural/specialty, sporting goods, consumer electronics and home center channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.