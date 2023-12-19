ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $703.81 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

