Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.67).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.03. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley purchased 3,259 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,627.78 ($5,852.76). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

