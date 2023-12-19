Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.50. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

