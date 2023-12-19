Scotiabank Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$39.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

EMP.A stock opened at C$33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.63. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

