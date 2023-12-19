Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

