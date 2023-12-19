SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $14.91 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.