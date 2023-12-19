SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SBFG opened at $14.91 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
