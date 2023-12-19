Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $265.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

