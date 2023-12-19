Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $265.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

