Sabal Trust CO Has $37.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

