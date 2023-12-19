Sabal Trust CO Buys 213 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $347.56. The stock has a market cap of $885.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.