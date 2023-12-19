Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,090 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,018.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.5 %

DMF stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

