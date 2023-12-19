RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

