Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 201 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $96,594,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

