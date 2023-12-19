Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

