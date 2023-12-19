Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $188,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

