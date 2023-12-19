Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

PEP opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

