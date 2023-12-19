Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.